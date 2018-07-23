Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the Cushing's syndrome market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Cushing's syndrome.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Cushing's syndrome: Market overview

Cushing's syndrome results from the long-term exposure to cortisol. Cortisol is the body's stress hormone. The concentration of cortisol can increase in the body either due to cortisol supplement or because of the overproduction of cortisol. Untreated Cushing's syndrome can lead to high blood pressure, bone loss, and sometimes type 2 diabetes. The disease can be classified into two types including, Endogenous Cushing's syndrome and Exogenous Cushing's syndrome. Endogenous glucocorticoid overproduction or hypercortisolism can be dependent on or independent of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). While Exogenous Cushing's syndrome is found in individuals taking cortisol-like medications such as prednisone. It is a temporary condition and goes away once the intake of cortisol-like medications stops.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Research by National Institutes of Health states that Cushing's syndrome most often affects adults aged 30-50 years but can also occur in children. Cushing's syndrome affects about three times as many women as men. More than 10 million Americans take glucocorticoids each year, but it is not known how many of them develop Cushing's syndrome."

Cushing's syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Cushing's syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral), therapeutic modality (small molecule, and microRNA), targets (CYP11B1, glucocorticoid receptor, 11beta-hydroxylase, 17alpha-hydroxylase/17,20-lyase, and steroid 21-hydroxylase, ACAT1, 11beta-hydroxylase and aldosterone synthase, steroidogenic factor 1, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase), MoA (CYP11B1 inhibitor, glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, 11beta-hydroxylase, 17alpha-hydroxylase/17,20-lyase, and steroid 21-hydroxylase inhibitor, ACAT1 inhibitor, 11beta-hydroxylase and aldosterone synthase inhibitor, steroidogenic factor 1 antagonist, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor), geographical segmentation (Italy, the Netherlands, and Hungary) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 80% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Cushing's syndrome are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

