BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Market & Portfolio Performance



The MSCI Emerging Europe 10/40 Index declined by 0.7% in June (in US Dollar terms), outperforming the broader Emerging Market Index which declined by 4.1% (in US Dollar terms).



Greece (+4.2%) was the region's top performer over the month as the country reached a successful agreement with its creditors to complete the Third Bailout Program. Russia (-0.4%) outperformed the region driven by improving economic data, positive earnings revisions and oil price strength. Turkey (-4.6%) was one of the worst performers in June as a challenging economic and political environment led to further depreciation of the Lira, resulting in the currency selling off almost -14% in the second quarter of 2018.



The Company's NAV fell by 1.4% (in US Dollar terms with dividends reinvested), underperforming the index by 0.7%. Underperformance was predominantly attributed to stock selection in Hungary and our exposure in Turkey. This was partially offset by the portfolio overweight in Russia and our positioning within Poland. At a stock level, oil sensitive Russian names, such as Lukoil and Rosneft, performed well as oil prices railed amid bullish inventory statistics and increased speculation over Iran sanctions. Sberbank was the period's top performer. An overweight to Greece also benefitted the portfolio on the back of stronger growth prospects and rising confidence ahead of the debt-relief deal. Alpha Bank and Greek betting company OPAP were among the best performers. On the other hand, Turkish names, TSKB, Turkcell, and Sok Marketler Ticaret were all among the worst performers.



At the end of June the fund is underweight Turkey, materials, refining and utilities. It is overweight Russia, financials, IT and health care.