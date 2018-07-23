Technavio analysts forecast the global health and wellness food market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005413/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global health and wellness food market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The digital presence of health and wellness food products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global health and wellness food market 2018-2022. Health and wellness food companies are increasingly adopting online platforms for selling their food products in different regions. Such platforms also help consumers save time as they reduce the need to visit a physical store and enables companies to connect directly with customers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global health and wellness food market is the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits:

Global health and wellness food market: Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits

Globally people are gradually adopting healthy and active lifestyles and changing their eating habits by consuming unprocessed and whole grain food and including a diet with varied and balanced nutrition. Lack of nutrition can lead to several diseases such as coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, obesity, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, gallbladder disease, dementia, and nutritional anemias.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "People have realized the importance of a balanced diet and regular physical activity. Healthy nutritional diets have been linked with emotional, physical, and cognitive health; their lack can lead to poor health and various lifestyle-related diseases."

Global health and wellness food market: Segmentation analysis

The global health and wellness food market research report provides market segmentation by product (functional food, naturally health food, better-for-you (BFY) food, food intolerance products, and organic food), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In 2017, the naturally health food segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for over 36% of it. The growth in the segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of natural and organic food over processed and chemicals laced food.

In terms of geography, the Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 38% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. This growth in the Americas can be due to the technological advances in the food and beverage industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005413/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com