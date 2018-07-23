EPAM Expands Its Partnership With Google As An Advanced Solutions Lab System Integrator Partner

Already a Google Cloud Platform Premier Partner, EPAM's Expanded Partnership Accelerates Machine Learning Solutions for Enterprise Customers

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, has been named a Google Advanced Solutions Lab (ASL) System Integrator Partner and a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Premier Partner. As one of only six ASL System Integrator Partners and a Google Cloud Premier Partner, EPAM will accelerate Google-built machine learning solutions for enterprise customers and deliver end-to-end solutions on Google Cloud Platform.

"Being named a Google ASL System Integrator Partner and GCP Premier Partner demonstrates our expertise in Google Cloud, intelligent automation and digital platform engineering services," said Anton Tomchenko, VP, Co-Head North America/West, EPAM. "By combining our specialized experience with Google Cloud's ASL, one of the best machine learning offerings on the market, we can help our clients deliver effective intelligent solutions that reduce costs, improve workforce agility and enhance the customer experience."

To better support enterprise customers, EPAM's technical teams will have access to ASL Immersive Training and ASL Solution Development programs. EPAM will provide application development, backend integration, model training, project planning and change management services to its clients. With more than 450 Google Cloud specialists, EPAM offers infrastructure consulting and migration, cloud native application development, cloud optimization, machine learning and big data systems, API strategy and maintenance, and G Suite support. EPAM's partnership with Google Cloud helps its customers build better, more stable and secure software with accelerated time-to-market.

