Global Water Pumps Market to Reach 74 Billion USD by 2025 - QYResearch.com

The global Water Pumps market was 74.9 Billion US$ in 2017 and is expected to 74 Billion US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% between 2018 and 2025.

In the last several years, global market of Water Pumps developed steady, with an average growth rate of 0.14%. In 2017, global revenue of Water Pumps is nearly 74.9 billion USD; the actual production is about 257 million units.

The global average price of Water Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 318 USD/Unit in 2013 to 292 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Water Pumps includes Centrifugal Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Reciprocating Pump and Rotary Pump. The proportion of Centrifugal Pump in 2017 is about 76.65%

China is the largest supplier of Water Pumps, with a production market share nearly 26.77% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 21.31% in 2017.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25.07% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17.59%.

Grundfos, Flowserve, Xylem, KSB, Ebara etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Global Water Pumps Market Research Report 2018 report released by QYResearch provides a basic overview of the Water Pumps industry, including definition, classification, application and industrial chain structure. Discuss development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The report then focuses on major industry players in Global, including company profiles, product images and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. More importantly, the Water Pumps industry development trends and marketing channels were analysed. Providing the main statistical data on the current status of the industry is a valuable guide and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

