

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar slipped against its major counterparts in early New York deals on Monday.



The aussie fell to 0.7383 against the greenback, off an early 4-day high of 0.7438.



The aussie weakened to 0.9712 against the loonie and 1.5863 against the euro, from its early highs of 0.9756 and 1.5786, respectively.



The aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 1.0869 against the kiwi and near a 2-week low of 82.18 against the yen, coming off from its early highs of 1.0917 and 82.76, respectively.



The aussie is likely to find support around 0.72 against the greenback, 1.60 against the euro, 81.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the kiwi and 0.96 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX