The global ocular implants market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases. The incidences of ophthalmology diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, and corneal scarring are increasing considerably. These diseases require diagnosis, and in some cases, patients may have to undergo surgical procedures using ocular implants. Cataract surgery is among the most frequently performed surgical procedures in various developed and developing countries. Hence the demand for IOLs used in cataract surgery is expected to surge in the next four years.

This market research report on the global ocular implants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise of custom-made ocular prostheses as one of the key emerging trends in the global ocular implants market:

Global ocular implants market: Custom-made ocular prostheses

Ocular defects caused due to causes such as trauma, surgery, cancer, and anophthalmos or microphthalmos negatively impact the psychological well being of an individual and act as a social stigma. Customized ocular prosthesis, in such cases, can help improve the psychological well being and restore confidence. An ocular prosthesis acts as an artificial substitute for an enucleated eyeball. The prosthesis can be prefabricated or customized.

"A custom-made prosthesis is recommended for patients with facial disfigurement due to shrunken eyeballs caused by ocular tissue damage. Some of the advantages of custom-made ocular prosthesis include good fit, enhanced esthetics, accurate sclera contour, accurate positioning, and proper eyelid fullness," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global ocular implants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ocular implants market by end-user (IOLs, corneal implants, glaucoma implants, and ocular prostheses) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 49%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas is expected to continue during the forecast period, however, there will be a slight decrease in the region's market share.

