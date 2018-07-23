

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Monday, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of June. Existing home sales are expected to climb by 0.5 percent in June after falling by 0.4 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 111.31 against the yen, 0.9921 against the franc, 1.1701 against the euro and 1.3120 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



