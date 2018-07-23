The "Global Endodontic Consumables Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Endodontic Consumables Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing number of dental diseases conditions, growing geriatric population that is prone to dental disorders tooth loss, growing awareness about oral hygiene, and growth in dental tourism are the factors that drive the growth of the market.

The unfavourable reimbursement policies pertaining to dental procedures and the cost of dental work, which is high, are some of the factors that is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Segments Analyzed

Based on product, the market is segmented into Instruments and Endodontic Consumables:

Instruments further segmented into Apex Locators, Endodontic Motors, Endodontic Scalers, Machine Assisted Obturation Systems, Handpieces, and Endodontic Lasers.

Endodontic Consumables segmented into Access Preparation, Shaping and Cleaning, and Obturation;

Access Preparation covers Drills, Burs, and Other Access Preparation Consumables;

Shaping and Cleaning covers Files Shapers, Irrigation Solutions Lubricants, and Other Shaping and Cleaning Consumables;

Obturation covers Obturation Filling Materials and Other Obturation Consumables.

The end-user covered are Dental Clinic and Hospital Dental Academic Research Institute.

Based on regions, the Endodontic Consumables market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Endodontic Consumables Market

4. Global Endodontic Consumables Market by End-User

5. Global Endodontic Consumables Market by Region

6. Company Profiles

Mani, Inc.

DiaDent Group International

FKG Dentaire SA

Institut Straumann AG

Micro-Mega, SA

Septodont Holding

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Coltene Holding AG

Brasseler USA

