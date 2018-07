BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Monday, the National Association of Realtors has released its report on existing home sales in the month of June. Following the data, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.



The greenback was trading at 111.30 against the yen, 0.9919 against the franc, 1.1705 against the euro and 1.3115 against the pound around 10:01 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX