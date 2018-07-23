Diesel Particulate Filter Market for On-highway Vehicle Worth 24.81 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Diesel Particulate Filter Market for On-Highway Vehicle by Substrate (Cordierite, Silicon Carbide), Regeneration Catalyst, Vehicle Type, Aftermarket, Off-highway Equipment Regeneration Process, Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is primarily driven by the increasing stringency of emission regulations across the globe. The OE DPF market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period. From an estimated market size of USD 10.55 billion in 2018, it is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.81 billion by 2025. The DPF aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period, from an estimated market size of USD 15.18 billion in 2018 to USD 20.59 billion by 2025.

Pd-Rh regeneration catalyst is projected to have the largest demand in the Diesel Particulate Filter Market

PD-Rh regeneration catalyst combination is used in most of the light-duty vehicles (LDVs). It is estimated that more than 70% of the LDVs use this combination. With increasing demand for light-duty vehicles, the usage of this combination is expected to increase further. Pd-Rh regeneration catalyst combination accounts for the largest market share in 2018, which is projected to increase further by 2025. This combination also withstands high temperature, which is a prime requirement for the regeneration process. Hence, the Pd-Rh regeneration catalyst accounts for the largest share of the Diesel Particulate Filter Market.

Silicon Carbide is estimated to have the fastest growth in the Diesel Particulate Filter Market

Silicon carbide is a major substrate used for DPF other than Cordierite. The Silicon Carbide DPF substrate has uniform pore structure due to better control over the raw materials and its manufacturing process compared to cordierite. This enables it to trap particulate matter consistently that leads to safer regeneration. Silicon carbide has a higher filtration efficiency than cordierite substrate. This substrate can withstand temperatures as high as 2200 degree Celsius. This makes it less prone to melting at high temperatures. It has a higher mechanical strength, chemical stability, thermal shock resistance, and thermal conductivity as compared to cordierite.

LDVs in Europe and North America use silicon carbide as a substrate due to its superior features. Silicon carbide is also the preferred substrate in premium passenger vehicles and LCVs. With the increase in premium passenger vehicle production, particularly in the Asia Pacific, and stringent emission regulations speculated to be implemented by 2020, the silicon carbide DPF market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for diesel vehicle and upcoming emission regulations would drive the Asia Pacific Diesel Particulate Filter Market

The Asia Pacific DPF market includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and others. Consumers in the region prefer compact and cost-effective cars. Factors such as low production costs, availability of economical labor, lenient emission and safety norms, and government initiatives for FDI have led to the region witnessing higher growth than the matured markets of Europe and North America. Vehicle production in the region has increased from 45.6 million units in 2012 to 53.4 million units in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.2%. The diesel vehicle penetration for passenger cars in the Asia Pacific varies from country to country. In South Korea and India, it is higher at 25-30%, whereas in Japan it is the lowest at 5-7%. In China, it is at 10-12%. In case of LCV, the diesel penetration is higher in India, Japan, and South Korea at 85-90%, whereas in China, it is at 70-75%. China and India have the highest vehicle production in the region. However, they have limited penetration of DPF due to lenient emission regulations. This scenario is projected to change as both countries have decided to implement stringent emission regulations post-2020 to tackle the rising air pollution levels. Hence, the demand for DPF is estimated to increase in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period

The Diesel Particulate Filter Market consists of manufacturers such as Faurecia (France), Tenneco (US), Eberspaecher (Germany), BASF (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Continental (Germany), Bosal (Belgium), Denso (Japan), Friedrich Boysen (Germany), and NGK Insulators (Japan).

