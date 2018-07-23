Global Men's Underwear Market to Reach 16.09 Billion USD by 2025 - QY Research, INC.

LOS ANGELES, TOKYO and PUNE, India, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New report published by QY Research which offers insights on the Global Men's Underwear Market. In the last several years, global market of men's underwear developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.37%. In 2017, global revenue of men's underwear is nearly 9.27 billion USD; the actual Sales is about 4.36 billion USD.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719476/QY_Research_Logo.jpg )



Growing disposable income, preference for branded underwear that offers better fit and comfort are major factors fuelling demand for premium underwear, thereby driving the growth of the men's underwear market. The Global Men's Underwear market size is expected to be 16.09 billion USD in 2025, with CAGR of 7.14%, from 2017 to 2025.

Based on the product type, the boxer segment held dominant position in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. A number of manufacturers are launching new products in the boxer segment in order to strengthen their position in the men's underwear market.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.33%. With huge population base, developing regions like Asia Pacific will also enjoy a faster growth rate in the forecast period.

The Global Men's Underwear Market Research Report 2018 report released by QY Research provides a basic overview of the Men's Underwear industry, including definition, classification, application and industrial chain structure. Discuss development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The report then focuses on major industry players in Global, including company profiles, product images and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. More importantly, the Men's Underwear industry development trends and marketing channels were analyzed. Providing the main statistical data on the current status of the industry is a valuable guide and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The major players in global Men's Underwear market include, Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands, PVH, Fast Retailing, Jockey International, American Eagle, ThreeGun, Septwolves, Gunze, Aimer, Calida, Cosmo-lady, Iconix, Nanjiren, HUGO BOSS, Wacoal, Triumph, Dolce & Gabbana, Pierre Cardin, Huijie, Tommy John, Duluth Trading, 2(X)IST, GUJIN, Mundo Unico, Byford, Saxx, MeUndies, Stonemen Underwear, PSD Underwear, Tommy Hilfiger Inc., Levi Strauss & Co. and Others.

