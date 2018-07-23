sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.07.2018 | 16:43
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Unaudited Results Announcement as at 30 June 2018

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Unaudited Results Announcement as at 30 June 2018

PR Newswire

London, July 23

RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)


Attached is a link to the Unaudited Results Announcement for Ruffer Investment Company Limited as at 30 June 2018.

Please click here to view the announcement

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Fraser Hiddelston +44 1481 745738


© 2018 PR Newswire