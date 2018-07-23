Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Unaudited Results Announcement as at 30 June 2018
PR Newswire
London, July 23
RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)
Attached is a link to the Unaudited Results Announcement for Ruffer Investment Company Limited as at 30 June 2018.
Please click here to view the announcement
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Fraser Hiddelston +44 1481 745738