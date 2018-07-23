

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence fell less-than-expected in July to its lowest level in nine months, a flash estimate from European Commission showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index eased to -0.6 from -0.5 in June. Economists had forecast a score of -0.7.



In contrast, the EU consumer confidence gained 0.6 points to -0.7.



The European Commission will release the final figures for consumer confidence along with the economic sentiment data on July 30.



