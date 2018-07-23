

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have both suspended a driver for secretly live-streaming his passengers' journeys on video-sharing website Twitch, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.



The driver, Jason Gargac, live-streamed passengers' journeys and their interaction with him on Twitch, where viewers would comment on their appearance and conversations. Gargac worked as a part-time Uber and Lyft driver in the St. Louis area of Missouri.



According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, passengers entering Gargac's car would be recorded by a front-facing camera that was mounted on the windscreen.



However, Gargac was not breaking any laws as it is legal in Missouri for a person to record others without their consent in what is called a 'one-party consent.'



The passengers did not always know he was recording them. When they did, Gargac would often say he was recording the videos for safety reasons, the newspaper reported.



Gargac reportedly streamed more than 700 of his rides and also tweeted about his videos.



Following the media report, Uber said it has suspended Gargac.



'The troubling behaviour in the videos is not in line with our Community Guidelines. The driver's access to the app has been removed while we evaluate his partnership with Uber,' Uber told the St. Louis Post-Despatch.



A spokesperson for Lyft also said the company has suspended Gargac.



