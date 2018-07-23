Larsen Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q1 FY19 results today.

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 319.9 million; growth of 3.5% QoQ and 23.4% YoY

growth of and Constant Currency Revenue growth of 5.1% QoQ and 22.9% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at Rs 21,557 million ; growth of 7.7% QoQ and 29.0% YoY

; growth of and Net Income at Rs 3,612 million; growth of 24.8% QoQ and 35.2% YoY

"We are pleased to report a strong start to the year with 5.1% QoQ revenue growth in constant currency. Our growth has been driven by continued healthy momentum across multiple sectors, with double-digit sequential growth in BFS and High-Tech Media in Q1. We are also happy to announce a large deal with a Global Fortune 100 consumer and pharmaceutical giant with a net-new TCV win in excess of US$ 50 Mn.

"Our focus on leveraging digital technologies to solve the challenges of physical and digital convergence is resonating with our clients and has laid the foundation for a multi-year growth trajectory. Digital is now 34% of our revenues."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director

Recent Deal Wins

Multi-year multi-million large deal in the area of ERP, Data and Analytics with Global consumer and pharmaceutical conglomerate

Selected as the strategic IT Partner by Global electric manufacturing major for complete transformation of its legacy IT systems globally

Multi-year AMS deal with a Global Manufacturing corporation for Oracle e-business suite

Global Auto Major selected LTI for a SAP security engagement and to build an enterprise outreach platform using Big Data Analytics and Enterprise Integration that will cater to all the client's recalls

Leading North American online brokerage firm selected LTI to automate its business processes

Won a Turnkey IIoT engagement for automating a Mineral Port

Selected by global property casualty Insurer to build foundational capabilities for its Digital Claims program

Japanese multinational food and chemical corporation engaged LTI for its migration to S/4HANA

US based CPG company chose LTI to migrate its workload to SAP cloud

US based global insurance brokerage firm selected LTI for a RPA engagement to transform its operations

Awarded RPA engagement by an American multinational energy corporation to increase the process efficiency and enhance the accuracy of its Finance function

Client Testimonial

"We selected LTI as our strategic IT partner for JDE 9.1 ERP implementation across our enterprise, because of the company's extensive experience and innovative solutions. LTI's focus on providing new technologies that help us deliver faster and better outcomes for our patients and customers continue to drive our joint success in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions."

-Dennis Harris Vice President Global Operations Process and Technology Transformation, Catalent Pharma Solutions

Awards and Recognitions

LTI positioned as a 'Leader' for GDPR Services in NelsonHall NEAT

LTI named a Leader in Avasant's 2018 Blockchain Services RadarView

LTI recognized as a 'Rising Star' in SAP Cloud Platform: ISG's Provider Lens SAP HANA Services 2018-USA

LTI featured as a Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment 2018 for Duck Creek Services

LTI featured as a Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment 2018 for Life Sciences Digital in North America

LTI positioned as a "Leader" in Business Process Transformation through RPA AI in NelsonHall NEAT

LTI Featured in Gartner's Market Guide for AI-Related Consulting and SI Services for Intelligent Automation

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Other Business Highlights

LTI won the 2018 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Application Innovation

LTI signed a partnership with MuleSoft, leader in Integration Platform as a Service and API Management

LTI CEO, Sanjay Jalona is listed among the Best CEOs in the IT Services Software category across all the listed companies in Asia in the All-Asia Executive Team 2018 rankings by Institutional Investor

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of the Larsen Toubro group, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 24,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at https://www.lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

