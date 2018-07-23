Convenience store and fuel technology expert joins international technology innovator, with 1900 installations worldwide, to help transform c-store operations in the U.S.

TLM Technologies, Inc., a provider of a next-generation, cloud-based software application suite called evolution that delivers a measurable competitive advantage to convenience stores, is announcing that convenience store and fuel industry expert Michael Johnson is joining its team as vice president of North America.

With more than 25 years of experience, Johnson will head up U.S. sales and operations for the c-store technology provider. He draws on a comprehensive technology background working in a number of sales and marketing capacities with leading software, telecommunications, and hardware companies. Johnson was previously director of sales at electronic price sign and transportation systems provider Skyline Products, also the parent company of fuel pricing software developer, PriceAdvantage. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from California State University San Bernardino, and is also a Board Member for theInternational Baccalaureate Board at Discovery Canyon Campus, a non-profit educational foundation providing international education.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, TLM Technologies' end-to-end point of sale (POS), database, back office/head office, and reporting solutions are already selected for deployment at 750+ convenience stores coast-to-coast in the U.S. and thousands of locations worldwide. Clients include BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Gulf Oil International, Booker Group, Euro Garages, Costcutter, and sole proprietors.

TLM Technologies' transformative cloud-based evolution suite is aptly named for its open-standards, powering rapid release cycles and functionality. The first POS system developed for mobile hardware for convenience and fuel designed completely in the cloud, evoPOS is five times faster than traditional systems, intuitive, easy-to-use, and seamlessly integrates with most existing hardware and software.

With partner solutions and TLM Technologies modules able to plug into evolution's core database, it is the most flexible POS on the planet offering unlimited functionality to innovate customer service, bust lines, boost profits, and execute complex promotions.

"After partnering with TLM for over two years, I am convinced its world-class technology and customer-first focus is a 'convenience store match made in heaven' for U.S. retailers," said Johnson. "I am excited to officially join TLM to make U.S. companies aware of our software's game-changing capabilities!"

"At TLM, we have a long history in convenience and gas in the UK and other countries around the globe. With Michael joining our team, and his proven customer-first focus, we are excited to make our end-to-end, cloud-based evolution applications readily available in the states," said CEO Lee Papper. "With c-store technology all that we do, we are committed to being the best for retailers to operate better, faster, smarter on any device, any time."

About TLM Technologies

TLM Technologies, Inc., provides next-generation convenience store technology to deliver a measurable competitive advantage to c-stores around the globe. The company's cloud-based suite of convenience store applications is aptly named evolution. It runs on open-standards, includes rapid release cycles and functionality, and has the ability to connect every part of the convenience and gas retail operation from head office, to POS, back office, and fuel, to enhance customer experience, bust lines, boost profits, and execute winning promotions. Visit TLM Technologies at www.tlmtechnologies.co.uk, and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

