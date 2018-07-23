

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) and Hitachi Ltd. have launched legal action against Transport for London over its decision to award a 2.5 billion pound contract to rival Siemens AG, the wall street journal reported.



Initially the contract was to design and manufacture 94 trains to replace the fleet used in the London Underground's Piccadilly line, with the expectation that the same company would then produce the rolling stock for upgrades at three other lines of the Tube, the city's subway system.



As part of the deal Siemens committed to building a new plant in East Yorkshire and employing up to 700 people to produce the trains.



