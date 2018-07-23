

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani triggered a fresh round of rhetorics between he and his US counterpart with a warning to Donald Trump not to 'play with the lion's tail,' saying that confrontation with Iran would be the 'mother of all wars.'



The message that irked Trump came while Rouhani was addressing a meeting of Iranian diplomats in capital Tehran on Sunday.



'Do not play with the lion's tail or else you will regret it,' Rouhani told the diplomats, reiterating that the US cannot prevent it from exporting its crude oil to the international market.



He continued, 'America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.'



Trump retorted in tough language, saying if Iran threatened the United States again, it would face severe consequences.



In a message directly addressed to Rouhani on Twitter, Trump said, 'Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before. We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious!'



Iran's state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency responded to it by saying that it was a 'passive reaction' to Rouhani's remarks.



Earlier, addressing a group of Iranian Americans in California, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States is not 'afraid to tackle' Iranian officials with sanctions at the 'highest level' of its government.



In an apparent reference to Iran's special forces and Revolutionary Guards, Pompeo said 'Regime leaders, especially those at the top of the IRGC and the Quds Force like Qasem Soleimani, must be made to feel painful consequences of their bad decision making.'



Iran faces the risk of stage-by-stage US sanctions that Trump announced in May while withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.



Pompeo also told the Iranian Americans that as part of US efforts to increase economic pressure on Tehran, he wanted to try to stop countries importing Iranian oil to reduce their imports 'as close to zero as possible' by November 4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX