Pythagoras Achieves the 2018/2019 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics

LONDON, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pythagoras is honoured by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

Pythagoras, leading UK Microsoft partner, has achieved the prestigious 2018/2019 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Pythagoras in the top echelon of the Microsoft global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721641/Pythagoras_Microsoft_Inner_Circle.jpg )



This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics came during Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 15-19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

Of the membership, Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft's One Commercial Partner Business Applications Business Lead says: "Your outstanding performance has placed you in an elite group of our most strategic Microsoft Dynamics partners from across the globe. I want to thank you for your deep commitment and devotion to your customers, as well as your commitment to business excellence. We are extremely excited to have you a part of this prestigious group!"

Pythagoras CEO Julian Stone comments, 'being named as part of Microsoft's Inner Circle further positions Pythagoras among the top players in the Microsoft partner ecosystem. This builds on our recent achievement of being recognised as a global finalist for Microsoft's Government Partner of the Year 2018, and shows that we have delivered excellence across our wide range of customer engagements in all of our key sectors.'

About Pythagoras

Pythagoras is a UK based Microsoft Gold Partner specialising in delivering solutions and services across Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, SharePoint and Office 365. Pythagoras was named as one of four finalists from across the world for Microsoft's Government Partner of the Year in 2018, recognising our expertise in delivering digital transformation to local government and across the public sector.

Contact details: Lee Wise, +44-01628-519-000