Full-service digital marketing agency, Absolute Digital Media, have been shortlisted for two awards in the UK Agency Awards shortlist; Search Agency Of The Year and Best Not For Profit Campaign.

Having worked closely with client the National Childbirth Trust, Absolute Digital Media produced a paid search campaign which achieved results of over 90% increase in conversion rate for one particular campaign. Absolute Digital Media work closely with NCT to help educate and inform new and expecting parents.

The shortlisting also announced the agency as finalists for Search Agency Of The Year, for the second year in a row. With services across SEO, PPC, Web Design, Web Development and more, the nomination showcases Absolute Digital Media as a leader in the industry.

Ben Austin, CEO of Absolute Digital Media, commented: "I am thrilled that we have been nominated for the two awards this year for the prestigious UK Agency Awards."

"The team at Absolute Digital Media work hard across all of our client campaigns in order to produce excellent results for all. As we are up against some of the UK's biggest and best agencies in digital, design, marketing, advertising and PR, it is a huge achievement to be shortlisted."

The UK Agency Awards celebrate work from some of the UK's top agencies. All entries to the awards undergo a rigorous two-stage judging process conducted by leading in-house professionals across a number of brands.

The winners of each award will be announced at the ceremony at Montcalm Marble Arch on 13 September 2018.

