Regulatory News:

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):

Prodware Germany has been invited to co-host a conference as part of 'Inspire', an annual event organised by Microsoft held for their partners in Las Vegas from 16 to 19 July 2018. Over 18,000 attendees from no less than 140 countries are expected at the 2018 edition.

Prodware's German team, more specifically the 'site services' team, were selected by Microsoft Corp. to co-host the 'Leading initiatives using Azure IoT (Internet of Things): connected site services' conference, as such demonstrating Prodware's capacities for innovation and its bold development strategy within disruptive technologies.

"The invite to co-host a conference session is testament to the long-term, fruitful relationship we enjoy with Microsoft. The clear synergies between IoT, the cloud and virtual reality via Microsoft Hololens, and our collaborative continuous innovation research within disruptive technologies, has strengthened our bond with Microsoft much to the benefit of our shared clients." explained Ian Mac Hueg Herlevsen, Director of Prodware Deutschland.

"We were asked to co-host the conference session as a result of our leadership within 'site services' and our innovative market offering over the past 12 months." added Dirk Fedder, Digital Director and CEM of Prodware Deutschland.

"The aim of our conference session is to explain how Azure IoT, Microsoft and Dynamics 365 site service solutions can be combined to help our clients seize the wealth of opportunities on offer in our connected world. Syncing these solutions will enable our clients to implement the concept 'everything as service', with an anticipated maintenance strategy to reduce costs, improved customer service and access to new sales channels."

The conference will be hosted by Timo Schramm, 'site services' manager at Prodware and Dirk Fedder, Digital Director and CEM of Prodware Deutschland.

Next publication: 2018 half-yearly results: Tuesday, 16 October 2018, after close of trading

About Prodware

Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group specialising in integration, publishing and hosting industry and business line IT solutions.

The Group brings customers its technical expertise and knowledge of new uses and business lines to support them in their digital transformation processes.

Drawing on the strength of its partnerships with Microsoft and Sage in particular, Prodware is one of the only players capable of supporting businesses across their entire information system, both in France and abroad.

The Prodware Group has more than 1,300 employees across 15 countries and 4 continents. It generated revenues of €167.7 million in 2017.

Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).

EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT services

Prodware is FCPI-eligible A responsible company, Prodware

is a member of the Global Compact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005495/en/

Contacts:

PRODWARE

Stéphane Conrard

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)9 79 99 90 00

investisseurs@prodware.fr

or

PRESS

Gilles Broquelet

CAP VALUE

Tel: +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

gbroquelet@capvalue.fr