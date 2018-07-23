Norwegian project developer Scatec Solar has posted increased revenues for the second consecutive quarter. The company states that this performance is primarily attributed to its increased development and construction activities, with more than 1 GW of projects under construction worldwide.Scatec Solar saw proportionate revenue of NOK 1,229 million ($150.2 million) for the second quarter of 2018, and an EBIT of NOK 226 million ($32.5 million). The figures represent a significant increase for the Norway based solar developer - its revenue for the same period in 2017 stood at NOK 167 million ($20.4 ...

