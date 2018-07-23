Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today concerns what I believe will be a rapidly growing trend in the cannabis business, namely the listing of U.S. marijuana companies on Canadian exchanges in order to expand globally and skirt draconian U.S. marijuana laws.Willie Nelson and his recreational pot brand is looking to expand north of Colorado into Canada, with the intention to list publicly in Toronto. LivWell Enlightened Health LLC is undertaking a series of deals that would see the company eventually list on a Canadian stock exchange. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...