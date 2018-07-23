DALET: STRONG GROWTH OF LICENSE SALES IN SECOND QUARTER - TOTAL REVENUES H1-2018: +11% - FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

Paris, 23 July 2018

(Unaudited) In € millions H1 2017 H1 2018 Change Licences 5.9 7.1 +21% Maintenance - Support 8.3 8.6 +3% Total Software Revenues 14.2 15.6 +10% Services 5.0 5.6 +11% Hardware 3.5 3.9 + 13% Total revenues for the semester 22.7 25.2 +11% Total Commercial Gross Margin for the semester 20.0 22.2 +11% Commercial Gross Margin rate 87.9% 88.1%

Strong growth in license revenues in 2nd quarter

DALET, a leading provider of software solutions for the creation, management and distribution of multimedia content for broadcasters, operators and content producers, announced today revenues (unaudited) for its second quarter and for the first half-year ended June 30, 2018.

Revenues for the second quarter were up by 16% to reach €13.7 million, fueled mainly by the strong growth in License sales at 36%.

Growth across all revenue streams

The resulting revenues over the first half of 2018 were €25.2 million, up by 11% as compared to the first half of 2017 (+17% at constant exchange rate).

All revenue streams progressed during the semester. Software revenues (comprising licenses and support revenues) were up 10% over the first six months of the year at €15.6 million. Service revenues (integration, configuration and training professional services) continued progressing as in previous semesters, reaching €5.6 million, up 11% compared to last year's first half. Hardware resale, which is a low margin, non-strategic business for Dalet, was up 13% at €3.9 million. Commercial gross margin (defined as sales minus cost of goods and third-party services resold) reached €22.2 million, an 11% growth rate in line with the revenues growth.

Broken down by geographic region, Europe which is the largest zone in terms of revenues, demonstrated a strong resurgence in first semester, with sales up 20% at €11 million when compared to a relatively flat first half for the previous year. Revenues for the Americas continued posting healthy growth at €9.8 million, up 15%. Asia Pacific sales slowed (-15%) as compared to last year's particularly strong (+26%) results; first semester revenues of €1.2 million in Africa and the Middle East represented a 6 % decrease.

Outlook

This first semester's strong performance allows Dalet to confirm its targets for 2018 for high single-digit revenue growth and of a current operating margin of 5 to 6%. In a market which has shown a slightly prolonged customer decision-making process at the end of the 2nd quarter, Dalet continues its aggressive sales efforts, including demonstrations of new innovations which will be presented at the upcoming IBC Show between September 13 to 18 in Amsterdam.

Next publication

Full financial results for the first semester of 2018 on 17 September 2017 after the close of trading

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet's solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, Euronews, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, NBC Universal, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA. For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com

Contacts

Actus Finance & Communication: Investors: Theo Martin +33 1 53 67 36 75 Press-Media: Vivien Ferran +33 1 53 67 36 34

