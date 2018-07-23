HERIGE: Execution of HERIGE's shares transfer to Euronext Growth



Euronext informed HERIGE of the favourable opinion given by its Board of Directors regarding the application for listing of the company's shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

HERIGE announced on March 27, 2018 its intention to transfer the listing of its shares on a market more adapted to its current operation.

In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulation of the AMF and 2016 EU Market Abuse Regulation, HERIGE will continue to inform the public of any "inside information", notably as regards the transfers of director shares.

The final calendar of the operation is as follows:

20 July 2018 - Decision from Euronext to admit shares for trading on Euronext Growth 23 July 2018 - Publication by Euronext of the notice relating to the delisting of HERIGE's Common Shares on Euronext Paris

- Publication by Euronext of the notice relating to the admission for listing of HERIGE's Common Shares on Euronext Growth Paris

- Publication by the company of a press release and Information Document available on the company website 1 July 2018 - Delisting of HERIGE's Common Shares on Euronext Paris (before the market opening)

- Listing of HERIGE's Common Shares on Euronext Growth Paris (at the opening of the market)

ISIN code remains unchanged (FR0000066540) and mnemonic code will be ALHRG.

HERIGE's Common Shares continue to be eligible for incorporation into PEA and PEA-PME accounts.

Next publication: Turnover for Q2 2018 on 24 July 2018 (after the stock exchange closes)

All our financial communications are available on our website www.groupe-herige.fr

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: CAC SMALL, CAC MID & SMALL, CAC ALL TRADABLE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

Codes: ISIN FR000 0066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA





HERIGE

Alain Marion - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54355-herige-mis-en-oeuvre-transfert-vdef-vuk.pdf