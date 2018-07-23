The "Europe Universal Flash Storage Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Universal Flash Storage Market would witness market growth of 17.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The growing importance is due to the devices that utilize embedded universal flash storage configuration such as in automotive electronics, gaming consoles, high-resolution displays, and in laptops.

Huge amount of data has to be stored in a machine-readable format. The universal flash storage standard follows the SCSI architecture model, however with a subset of SCSI commands. Therefore, multiple commands are supported to enable command queuing and multi-threaded programming.

Efficient data is as a result transferred between the host processor and mass storage. Therefore, the mass storage application would grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Capacity, the market report segments the market into 32 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, and Others.

Based on Configuration, the market report segments the market into Removable and Embedded.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Smartphones, Laptops, Digital Cameras, Gaming Consoles High-Resolution Displays, Automotive Electronics, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Universal Flash Storage market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Universal Flash Storage Market

Chapter 4. Europe Universal Flash Storage Market by Configuration

Chapter 5. Europe Universal Flash Storage Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Europe Universal Flash Storage Market by Country

Chapter 7. Competitive Study

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

SK Group (SK Hynix Inc.)

Micron Technology Inc.

Phison Electronics Corporation Inc.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Synopsys Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

LTI (GDA Technologies Inc.)

