Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the Guillain-Barre syndrome market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat the Guillain-Barre syndrome.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Guillain-Barre syndrome: Market overview

Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy nerve cells, thus leading to weakness in the muscles, numbness, and tingling. It can eventually cause paralysis. The immune system destroys the myelin sheath surrounding the axons of peripheral nerves, which carry nerve signals. Nerve cells start losing the ability to transmit signals efficiently when myelin sheath is injured. The actual cause of GBS is unknown, but it usually occurs a few days after a patient had symptoms of a respiratory or gastrointestinal viral infection. Zika virus infection is also linked to GBS.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report in August 2016, GBS is associated with Zika and in many countries where the population is affected with Zika, have reported an increase in GBS patient population. CDC also stated that every year, approximately 3,000-6,000 people in the US develop GBS. With the increase in the age, the incidences of GBS also increases. As a result, with the rising incidences of the disease, the requirement for the drug development for Guillain-Barre syndrome is expected to increase in the upcoming years."

Guillain-Barre syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Guillain-Barre syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, enzyme, peptide, and recombinant protein), targets (complement component-5, cannabinoid receptor, complement component-1 q, and complement component-6), MoA (complement component-5 inhibitor, cannabinoid receptor agonists, complement component-1 q inhibitor, and complement component-6 inhibitor, and immunosuppressants), geographical segmentation (Japan) and recruitment status (completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 43% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Guillain-Barre syndrome are monoclonal antibody.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

