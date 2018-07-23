sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 23

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:23 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):35,506
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.1000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.2597

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,169,861 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,169,861 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

23 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
15724.2016:29:59London Stock Exchange
17424.2016:29:53London Stock Exchange
13924.2016:29:22London Stock Exchange
20824.2016:28:00London Stock Exchange
27824.2016:24:08London Stock Exchange
42724.2016:24:03London Stock Exchange
14624.2016:22:34London Stock Exchange
13924.2016:22:10London Stock Exchange
13924.2016:22:08London Stock Exchange
9124.2016:20:07London Stock Exchange
824.1016:04:19London Stock Exchange
312324.1016:04:19London Stock Exchange
307424.1015:50:19London Stock Exchange
275624.3014:39:19London Stock Exchange
579224.3013:02:03London Stock Exchange
266524.3012:16:25London Stock Exchange
13924.3012:12:05London Stock Exchange
283724.1012:02:56London Stock Exchange
14024.3010:49:37London Stock Exchange
16424.3010:48:26London Stock Exchange
14724.3010:46:28London Stock Exchange
14024.3010:44:23London Stock Exchange
14124.3010:42:55London Stock Exchange
15224.3010:41:00London Stock Exchange
14224.3010:37:50London Stock Exchange
14324.3010:37:24London Stock Exchange
14124.3010:35:27London Stock Exchange
14724.3010:33:44London Stock Exchange
14524.3010:32:04London Stock Exchange
14024.3010:31:24London Stock Exchange
9124.3010:28:29London Stock Exchange
10924.3010:22:41London Stock Exchange
14324.3010:22:08London Stock Exchange
14524.3010:20:09London Stock Exchange
15224.3010:17:21London Stock Exchange
16724.3010:16:50London Stock Exchange
13924.3010:15:34London Stock Exchange
14124.3010:13:47London Stock Exchange
14124.3010:10:32London Stock Exchange
14124.3010:09:17London Stock Exchange
14524.3010:07:34London Stock Exchange
14424.3010:06:44London Stock Exchange
13924.3010:03:04London Stock Exchange
13924.3010:02:51London Stock Exchange
14524.3010:01:15London Stock Exchange
14024.3009:57:10London Stock Exchange
14524.3009:57:10London Stock Exchange
13924.3009:55:16London Stock Exchange
14024.3009:53:44London Stock Exchange
14024.3009:51:48London Stock Exchange
13924.3009:49:08London Stock Exchange
13924.3009:47:35London Stock Exchange
14424.3009:46:48London Stock Exchange
280424.4009:30:37London Stock Exchange
279124.4508:44:13London Stock Exchange
14624.2508:39:38London Stock Exchange
13924.2508:36:56London Stock Exchange
15424.2508:35:36London Stock Exchange
223124.2508:32:53London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


