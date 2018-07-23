Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 23 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 35,506 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.4500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.1000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.2597

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,169,861 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,169,861 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

23 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 157 24.20 16:29:59 London Stock Exchange 174 24.20 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 139 24.20 16:29:22 London Stock Exchange 208 24.20 16:28:00 London Stock Exchange 278 24.20 16:24:08 London Stock Exchange 427 24.20 16:24:03 London Stock Exchange 146 24.20 16:22:34 London Stock Exchange 139 24.20 16:22:10 London Stock Exchange 139 24.20 16:22:08 London Stock Exchange 91 24.20 16:20:07 London Stock Exchange 8 24.10 16:04:19 London Stock Exchange 3123 24.10 16:04:19 London Stock Exchange 3074 24.10 15:50:19 London Stock Exchange 2756 24.30 14:39:19 London Stock Exchange 5792 24.30 13:02:03 London Stock Exchange 2665 24.30 12:16:25 London Stock Exchange 139 24.30 12:12:05 London Stock Exchange 2837 24.10 12:02:56 London Stock Exchange 140 24.30 10:49:37 London Stock Exchange 164 24.30 10:48:26 London Stock Exchange 147 24.30 10:46:28 London Stock Exchange 140 24.30 10:44:23 London Stock Exchange 141 24.30 10:42:55 London Stock Exchange 152 24.30 10:41:00 London Stock Exchange 142 24.30 10:37:50 London Stock Exchange 143 24.30 10:37:24 London Stock Exchange 141 24.30 10:35:27 London Stock Exchange 147 24.30 10:33:44 London Stock Exchange 145 24.30 10:32:04 London Stock Exchange 140 24.30 10:31:24 London Stock Exchange 91 24.30 10:28:29 London Stock Exchange 109 24.30 10:22:41 London Stock Exchange 143 24.30 10:22:08 London Stock Exchange 145 24.30 10:20:09 London Stock Exchange 152 24.30 10:17:21 London Stock Exchange 167 24.30 10:16:50 London Stock Exchange 139 24.30 10:15:34 London Stock Exchange 141 24.30 10:13:47 London Stock Exchange 141 24.30 10:10:32 London Stock Exchange 141 24.30 10:09:17 London Stock Exchange 145 24.30 10:07:34 London Stock Exchange 144 24.30 10:06:44 London Stock Exchange 139 24.30 10:03:04 London Stock Exchange 139 24.30 10:02:51 London Stock Exchange 145 24.30 10:01:15 London Stock Exchange 140 24.30 09:57:10 London Stock Exchange 145 24.30 09:57:10 London Stock Exchange 139 24.30 09:55:16 London Stock Exchange 140 24.30 09:53:44 London Stock Exchange 140 24.30 09:51:48 London Stock Exchange 139 24.30 09:49:08 London Stock Exchange 139 24.30 09:47:35 London Stock Exchange 144 24.30 09:46:48 London Stock Exchange 2804 24.40 09:30:37 London Stock Exchange 2791 24.45 08:44:13 London Stock Exchange 146 24.25 08:39:38 London Stock Exchange 139 24.25 08:36:56 London Stock Exchange 154 24.25 08:35:36 London Stock Exchange 2231 24.25 08:32:53 London Stock Exchange

