Montag, 23.07.2018

WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
23.07.2018 | 18:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 23.7.2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 23.7.2018
SHARE REPURCHASE 23.7.2018
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 23.7.2018
Bourse trade BUY
Share CGCBV
Amount 32.000 shares
Total cost 1.249.961,60 EUR
Average price/ share 39,0613 EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 135.603 shares
including the shares repurchased on 23.7.2018.
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.
NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC
Janne Sarvikivi Julius Summanen

For further information, Please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel.+358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel.+358 20 777 4084


www.cargotec.fi (http://www.cargotec.fi)

Cargotec_23.7_trades (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2206778/857756.xlsx)


