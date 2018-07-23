Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the Niemann-Pick disease market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Niemann-Pick disease.

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for Niemann-pick disease, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Niemann-Pick disease: Market overview

Niemann-Pick disease is a rare, inherited disease that affects the body's ability to metabolize cholesterol and lipids within cells. Niemann-Pick disease can affect the brain, nerves, liver, spleen, bone marrow, and lungs (in severe cases). People with Niemann-Pick disease experience symptoms related to the progressive function loss of the nerves, the brain, and other organs.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Niemann-Pick disease can occur at any age, but it mainly affects children. The disease has no known cure and is sometimes fatal. According to the US National Library of Medicines, Niemann-Pick disease type A and B are estimated to affect 1 in 250,000 individuals. Niemann-Pick disease type A occurs more frequently among individuals of Ashkenazi, an Eastern and Central European Jewish descent, than in the general population."

Niemann-Pick disease: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Niemann-Pick disease market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral, intravenous, and intrathecal), therapeutic modality (small molecule, oligosaccharide, recombinant enzyme, and amino acid), targets (cholesterol, sphingomyelin, human ASM, PKC epsilon, HSP 70, and histone deacetylase), MoA (cholesterol modulator, sphingomyelin inhibitor, ASM replacement, PKC epsilon inhibitor, HSP 70 inducer, and HDAC inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, and others) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, recruiting, and enrolling by invitation). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 42% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

