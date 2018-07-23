Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the mycosis fungoides market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat mycosis fungoides.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Mycosis fungoides: Market overview

Mycosis fungoides is the most common type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma constituting over 70% of CTCL. It mostly affects the skin and progresses internally over time. The disease progresses through various stages but not all patients with mycosis fungoides go through all stages. The final stage of mycosis fungoides is known as Sezary syndrome. If left untreated, mycosis fungoides may spread to other parts of the body such as gastrointestinal system, liver, spleen, or brain. The most common age group affected by mycosis fungoides is 40 years and above. The pattern of inheritance of mycosis fungoides is not determined. Though there have been various cases where multiple members of a family were affected with mycosis fungoides, it most often occurs in people with no history of the disorder in the family.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "On the gender front, mycosis fungoides is more common in men than in women. According to the National Institutes of Health, the prevalence of mycosis fungoides in men and women is in the ratio 2:1. The prevalence of mycosis fungoides in the US is about 3.6 people per every 1,000,000 people. As a result, with rising incidences of the disease, the need for drug development for mycosis fungoides is expected to increase considerably in the forthcoming years."

Mycosis fungoides: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the mycosis fungoides market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy and monotherapy+combination therapy), RoA (intravenous, topical, subcutaneous, oral, intravenous oral, parenteral, and intratumoral), therapeutic modality (small molecule, monoclonal antibody, recombinant antibody, RNA and fusion protein), targets (PD1, HDAC6, and others), MoA (PD1 inhibitor, and others), geographical segmentation (Americas, EMEA and APAC) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 44% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of mycosis fungoides are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

