The "EMEA 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market by Application (Dental (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Implantology, Orthodontic, Endodontic) and Non-Dental (Radiology, ENT)), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centres) Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMEA 3D CBCT systems market is projected to reach USD 300.4 Million by 2023 from USD 194.3 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9%.

The growing number of dentists is one of the major drivers for the growth of the dental CBCT market in this region. This increase, along with the subsequent establishment of new clinics and rising government spending on healthcare, has contributed to a growing demand for dental equipment like CBCT systems.

This report analyzes the EMEA 3D CBCT systems market by application, end user, and region.

Based on application, the market is broadly segmented into dental and non-dental applications. The dental application segment accounted for the largest share of the EMEA 3D CBCT systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapidly growing geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of dental diseases/conditions, low radiation exposure from CBCT compared to conventional analog X-rays, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing medical tourism for dental services.

By type, the dental application segment is further subsegmented into implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, and other dental applications. The non-dental applications segment is subsegmented into ENT and radiology. The implantology segment accounted for the largest share of the dental application market. The ability of CBCT to provide greater accuracy in measurements at lower radiation doses has made it the preferred option in implant dentistry. The growing dental implants market and increase in the number of vendors offering CBCT units are also key drivers for this market segment.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

5 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems Market, By Application

6 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems Market, By End-User

7 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems Market, By Region/Country

8 Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation

Carestream Dental

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Planmeca Group

Vatech Co. Ltd.

Cefla S.C

J. Morita Corp

Acteon Group

Asahiroentgen Ind. Co. Ltd.

Genoray Co. Ltd.

