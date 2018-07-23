THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF PROMONTORIA HOLDING 264 B.V.

WFS GLOBAL HOLDING S.A.S. HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT PROMONTORIA HOLDING 264 B.V., A SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE ESTABLISHED BY CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. TO RAISE DEBT FINANCING TO ACQUIRE WFS GLOBAL HOLDING S.A.S., IS LAUNCHING AN AGGREGATE OFFERING OF €660,000,000 SENIOR SECURED NOTES, COMPRISED OF FIXED RATE SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023 AND FLOATING RATE SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023.

WFS Global Holding S.A.S. (together with its subsidiaries, "WFS") has been advised that Promontoria Holding 264 B.V. ("Issuer"), a special purpose vehicle indirectly controlled by funds managed or advised by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), today announced that it has launched an offering of €660,000,000 senior secured notes, comprised of fixed rate senior secured notes due 2023 and floating rate senior secured notes due 2023 (collectively, the "Notes"). The proceeds from the offering, if completed, will be used together with certain equity contributions from Cerberus and the existing management of WFS, to (i) finance the indirect acquisition of WFS by the Issuer, including the repayment of certain indebtedness of WFS and (ii) pay fees, costs and expenses in connection with the acquisition and offering. The Notes will be senior secured obligations of the Issuer and will be secured by escrow charges on the issue date and subsequently guaranteed within 120 days following the completion date of the acquisition.

Recent Developments

Our revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018 amounted to €326 million compared with €306 million for the same period of 2017, representing an increase of €20 million or 6% year on year. This was largely driven by growth in cargo and ground handling volumes and new contracts.

Our reported Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2018, amounted to €39 million, representing an increase of €4 million or 13% from the €35 million recorded in the same period in 2017 resulting from strong volume driven revenue growth and ongoing cost discipline. In addition, our reported Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 12.0%, an improvement from the reported Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3% for the same period in 2017 resulting from operational efficiencies. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, our reported Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €130 million compared to €125 million for the twelve months period ended March 31, 2018.

The financial results for the three month and the twelve month periods ended June 30, 2018 are derived from preliminary management accounts and have not been audited, reviewed or verified by our independent auditors. During the course of our financial statement closing and review process for the three months ended June 30, 2018, we could identify items that would require adjustments to be made and which could affect the results of operations for the periods presented. Those procedures for such period have not been commenced and the operating results for such period may be different than the performance and trends indicated by the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and such changes may be material. The information for the three months ended June 30, 2018 should not be regarded as an indication, forecast or representation by us or any other person regarding our financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

About WFS

Founded in 1971, WFS (www.wfs.aero) is the world's largest air cargo handler and one of the leading providers of ground handling and technical services with annual revenues of over €1.2 billion. As of March 31, 2018, its 22,000 employees serve more than 270 major airline customers at 198 major airport stations in 22 countries on five continents.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a leading global investment firm with approximately $34 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. We invest across the capital structure where our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively and across market environments to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at http://www.cerberuscapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes, ?estimates", ?anticipates", "expects, ?intends", ?may", ?will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding WFS', the Issuer's or their affiliates' intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, WFS', the Issuer's or their affiliates' results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that WFS', the Issuer's or their affiliates' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the WFS', the Issuer's or their affiliates' results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

