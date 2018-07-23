Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the premature ejaculation therapeutics market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat premature ejaculation therapeutics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005584/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for premature ejaculation, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Premature ejaculation therapeutics: Market overview

Premature ejaculation is a form of sexual dysfunction in which a man ejaculates sooner than expected by the partner during sexual intercourse. Premature ejaculation is caused due to both psychological and medical factors, including stress and diabetes. The premature ejaculation therapeutics report classifies the syndrome in two types such as primary and secondary. Primary premature ejaculation occurs from the time a male becomes sexually active. Secondary premature ejaculation, also known as acquired premature ejaculation, develops after a man has had previous sexual experiences without ejaculatory problems.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Therapeutic drugs, exercises, and home remedies are precise treatments for premature ejaculation. Owing to the rising incidences and awareness of the syndrome, the need for the drug development for premature ejaculation therapeutics has increased considerably in the recent years."

Premature ejaculation therapeutics: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the premature ejaculation therapeutics market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, and parenteral), therapeutic modality (small molecule, and protein), targets (acetylcholine vesicle, and oxytocin receptor), MoA (acetylcholine release inhibitor, and oxytocin receptor antagonist), geographical segmentation (US, and UK) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, and terminated). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 57% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of premature ejaculation are small molecule.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005584/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com