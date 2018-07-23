Chelmsford-Based Digital Marketing Agency, Absolute Digital Media, Shortlisted For Search Agency Of The Year

CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service digital marketing agency, Absolute Digital Media (http://www.absolutedigitalmedia.com/), have been nominated as a finalist for Search Agency Of The Year and Best Not For Profit Campaign in this year's UK Agency Awards shortlist.

The nomination comes just months after being announced as finalists for a series of other awards including the UK Content Awards, European Search Awards, RAR Digital Awards and UK Biddable Awards, further cementing the agency as a leader in the search industry.

This is the second year in a row that Absolute Digital Media have been nominated for Search Agency Of The Year.

Ben Austin, CEO of Absolute Digital Media, said: "I am thrilled that the agency has once again been nominated for Search Agency Of The Year in the prestigious UK Agency Awards shortlist, alongside our nomination for Best Not For Profit Campaign for our work with the National Childbirth Trust."

"Having started out in 2008 as a small SEO company, Absolute Digital Media has grown drastically over the past 10 years to offer a broad range of other services. This nomination, alongside the other awards which we have been nominated for already this year, showcases our ability to produce successful campaigns for our clients while ensuring their business objectives and requirements are at the heart of what we do."

With their headquarters in Chelmsford, Absolute Digital Media are the only agency to be based in Essex to have been announced in their two categories, and just the third agency from Essex to have been announced in the entire shortlist.

The UK Agency Awards celebrates the work of some of the best digital, creative, design, marketing, and public relations agencies in the UK. The rigorous two-stage judging process is performed by some of the UK's leading figures in the communications and media industries, designed to ensure that only the very most effective and innovative campaigns are nominated.

The award winners will be announced at the ceremony on the 13 September 2018, at the Montcalm Marble Arch Hotel in London.

Ben Austin

b.austin@absolutedigitalmedia.com (mailto:b.austin@absolutedigitalmedia.com)

(mailto:b.austin@absolutedigitalmedia.com)01245 287 864

