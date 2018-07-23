Eye-Opening Presentations from A Diversity of Successful Cannabis Business Leaders Give Ambitious Cannabis Enthusiasts Inspiring Insight

Ventura, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2018) - Green Flower, the nation's #1 Cannabis information and educational platform has opened registration for the August 11th introduction of "My Cannabis Career Summit." Produced to provide cannabis industry wannabe's an opportunity to hear directly from the best executives in the business, this newest Green Flower summit is an intimate presentation of first-hand personal stories from some of today's most successful industry giants. The summit is free for all interested on August 11 and available to "Premium" subscribers thereafter.

Intended to give anyone and everyone, whether new or just transitioning, meaningful insight into the Cannabis industry, presentations are from sixteen company leaders sharing their own varied experiences, good and bad or funny and sad, of how they pursued their individual cannabis career paths ultimately finding their place in the flourishing market. Guest presenters come from all levels and cover professional fields that include: retail, cultivation, advertising, law, marketing, medical, PR and more.



The My Cannabis Career Summit will take place Aug. 11, 2018.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6012/36130_mcc%20summit%20title%20card.jpg

"These specialists have found their distinctive place in the Cannabis business," noted Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. "Their unique experiences and challenges provide an abundant resource of information for those who are anxiously exploring their own paths in our industry. We specialize in sharing knowledge and believe that assisting future industry specialists through learning programs like this one is fundamental to strengthening the cannabis industry overall."

Media Contact: Sabrina Propper; Director of Publicity; sabrina@greenflower.com

About Green Flower:

Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower is the world's largest video platform, maintaining 600+ affiliates to date. Dedicated to introducing only trusted cannabis knowledge, the platform boasts over 1,000+ hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower is the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

editor@NetworkNewsWire.com