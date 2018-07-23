Global Third-party Chemical Distribution Market is Projected to Reach US$ 317 Billion by 2024 - QYResearch.com

LOS ANGELES, TOKYO and PUNE, India, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New report published by QY Research which offers insights on the global Third-Party Chemical Distribution market. The Third-Party Chemical Distribution market has been experiencing steady growth graph since past years.

During the 2017-2024 timeline, in 2018 the global Third-Party Chemical Distribution market was valued at US$ 227 Billion and by the end of the assessment year (2024), it is estimated to touch a value more than US$ 317 Bn growing at a value CAGR of 6% throughout the period of forecast.

The chemical distribution process involves sales, logistics, and transportation of chemicals. Chemical distributors offer value-added services such as blending, mixing, packaging, formulation, inventory management, and waste removal to customers. These distributors source the products from chemical manufacturers and supply them to vendors. The chemicals are transported to other vendors or directly transported to third-party chemical distributors that supply these chemicals to end-users.

Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market: Key Takeaways

The key differentiation strategy is to offer products that are organic, in order to leverage opportunity arising from the rising demand for additive-free, chemical-free, and natural food products

In terms of form, the demand for powder is the highest, followed by liquid, attributed to its usage in food and beverages products as a colouring pigment

One of the major challenges for the Third-Party Chemical Distribution market is the environmental changes.

Asia Pacific, North America and Europe are three important regions which have great market potential. According to our research, Asia Pacific is the largest sales region, whose sales revenue of 80466.41 million USD in 2017, with a share of 37.75%. Europe is the second largest sales region. Sales revenue of Europe varied from 70154.76 million USD in 2013 to 62459.83 million USD in 2017, with an average increase rate of -2.86%.

Global total revenue of third-party chemical distribution varied from 226.61 billion USD in 2013 to 213.17 billion USD in 2017, with a CAGR of -1.22%. The most important reason is that chemical product price decreased from 2013 to 2016, which result that market gross of chemical suppliers decreased and sales revenue of distributors decreased. In 2017, chemical product price started to improve, which have a optative impact on third-party chemical distribution market. In the future, we predict that global revenue will increase. By 2024, this market will be 317.53 billion USD.

We believe the chemical (distribution) market in the world is a very attractive market since in the world the cooperation between chemical companies, universities and the government already very mature. Specifically in North America. Next to that, the geo of infrastructure and the attractive investment climate will remain to attract invest graphical location of the China as a gateway into Asia, combined with the high levelsors. China and India will become new areas of development. China has mature infrastructure, and India has advantages in language. Both will lead Asia go health and mature.

Third-Party Chemical Distribution Marketreport focuses on the global top players, covered

Univar

Brenntag

HELM

Nexeo Solutions

IMCD

Azelis

Biesterfeld

ICC Chemical

Jebsen & Jessen

Stockmeier Chemie

Hydrite

Barentz International

Petrochem Middle East

Protea Chemical

Reda Chemicals

Solvochem Holland

Obegi Chemicals

Manuchar

Ai nahda international Chemical

Sinochem Plastics

Connell Brothers

Chemstation Asia

Redox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mixing

Manufacturing

Technical and Safety

Packaging

Market segment by Application, split into

End User

Secondary Distribution

