Sir Richard Branson unveils nine new irresistible spaces and an ocean-inspired, well-being ethos that will deliver unique onboard experiences

Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages President and CEO Tom McAlpin revealed renderings and animations of nine new public spaces of the company's first ship, as well as innovative programming details about its approach to well-being for sailors, which the brand refers to as 'Vitamin Sea.'

As part of the "Epic Sea Change for All" brand purpose, Virgin Voyages has committed to delivering transformational and rejuvenating experiences for its sailors. Its 'Vitamin Sea' ideology is inspired by the oceans and their importance in the health and well-being for our planet and our daily lives. The approach also places healthy travel at the forefront of the delivery of its 'Adult by Design' experience for the 18+ sailor.

"We are all so busy with life, work and family that vacations are critical for us to be able to rebuild our energy, so that we can live our best lives," said McAlpin. "With well-being at the heart of everything we do at Virgin Voyages, sailors will come back feeling rejuvenated, not like they need a holiday from their holiday."

The company also announced that they will eliminate the use of sailor facing single-use plastics as part of its aim to create one of the cleanest fleets at sea. This initiative includes banning plastic items on board including straws, bottled beverages, shopping bags, food packaging and more. Instead, the company will emphasize the use of recyclable and reusable materials across the ship. Sailors will have access to complimentary filtered still and sparkling water at all bars and restaurants, as well as specially designed Natura filtered water stations throughout the ship.

A dose of 'Vitamin Sea' is naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. A wide variety of group fitness classes on board are all provided complimentary within the voyage fare, allowing sailors many opportunities to revel in their favorite fitness activities or even try something new.

The ship has been designed with ample outdoor and outward looking spaces meant for sailors to enjoy any or all activities. The Crow's Nest with its 360-degree view is a secluded sundeck for sunrise and sunset yoga. Adjacent to this area of Zen is the signature Virgin red running track called The Runway that forms a halo-like vision over the ship and where sailors will sweat, strut or skate.

Designed by Concrete Amsterdam, the rock and roll designers from Virgin's creative collective, The Crow's Nest and The Runway link to The Athletic Club. Offering moments of detox and 'retox,' the space features an outdoor training zone, including a boxing ring, strength and gymnastics equipment like you'd find in the New York sports clubs of the 1920s, oversized gaming for outdoor adult play, cabanas for relaxation, and a sports bar for socializing post-workout.

The B-Complex features the ultimate well-being and fitness experience with strength, spin, yoga and cardio in its Build, Burn, Bike and Balance rooms, all with dramatic ocean views. For on-demand fitness, the Burn and Build gyms will each be equipped with Technogym ARTIS, a line of sustainably crafted cutting-edge fitness technology.

After working up a sweat or finding their moment of reflection, sailors will restore themselves in the serenity zone by hopping in the Well-being Pool and boosting their performance with fresh cold-pressed juices, served at the Gym and Tonic bar. MyBeast, an artistic adult playground and fitness apparatus designed by Equilibria, will add a Venice Beach-like atmosphere to the Well-being Pool.

On deck 5, well-being will take center stage at Redemption, the ship's spa. Inspired by an underwater cave, Redemption will serve as a mermaid and merman hideaway complete with hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools, quartz beds, and rejuvenating spa treatments. By night, sailors can complete their well-being journey by attending one of the voyage's evening spa parties where a killer DJ will transform the spa's thermal suite into a mermaid hideaway extravaganza.

Vitamin Sea is also about being pampered and well-groomed. The Scarlet Lady will offer an array of personal treatments in different spaces across the ship to transform sailors. This includes a standalone blow dry bar called the Dry Dock salon, the Stubble Groom barbershop with a male pedicure spa overlooking a porthole ocean view and to polish it off the gorgeous mani-pedi spa.

