In 2011, Antoine Frérot launched an ambitious transformation plan for Veolia (Paris:VIE). Under that plan, a new generation of management executives has emerged, who have made a significant contribution to the transformation and since 2016 have implemented the renewed profitable growth strategy. Antoine Frérot has therefore decided to appoint Estelle Brachlianoff to the position of Chief Operating Officer, and Claude Laruelle to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

In their previous positions, both of them have been involved in developing Veolia's strategy for a number of years, and with their thorough knowledge of Veolia's businesses and the challenges that it faces, they will contribute to intensifying the Group's growth and efficiency strategy in anticipation of the upcoming strategic plan for 2020-2022. Among other things, their experience will be particularly valuable in strengthening operational efficiency programs.

Estelle Brachlianoff has been Senior Executive Vice President, United Kingdom Ireland since 2013 and has made that region one of the main showcases of Veolia's transformation, operational discipline and commercial success, in particular on new growth markets and with a new industrial and commercial clientele. In 4 years, the circular economy segment has grown to represent 25% of the revenue of the zone, which is also the Group's spearhead in the highly lucrative markets of oil rig decommissioning and hazardous waste treatment. In a mature and very competitive market, Estelle Brachlianoff has also reformed Veolia's traditional businesses with new and innovative municipal contracts in water, energy and waste, in spite of the uncertainties associated with Brexit. This commercial performance has made this region Veolia's second most important business zone after France, and has been accompanied by a solid contribution to the Group's efficiency efforts, particularly in terms of industrial efficiency. Thus, Veolia's Energy Recovery Facilities in the United Kingdom are the best performing in the country and in the Group.

As Director of Global Enterprises since 2015 and as a member of the Group's Executive Committee, Claude Laruelle has, among other things, implemented a substantial restructuring of Veolia's Water Technologies entity and of Sade, which has made it possible for them to deal with the economic slowdown in their respective sectors while developing a new commercial dynamism and repositioning themselves on growth markets. His industrial efficiency expertise, acquired in particular as Veolia's Technical and Performance Director, has allowed him to reinforce the discipline of operational excellence of the entities under his management and to make significant improvements to their profitability and ROCE in the last three years. Claude Laruelle has also achieved significant growth in the results of the hazardous waste treatment activities, while following a rigorous investment management policy which has increased the zone's operational free cash flow.

These appointments will take effect on September 1, 2018 in the case of Estelle Brachlianoff, and on October 1, 2018 in the case of Claude Laruelle.

Management of Veolia's United Kingdom Ireland zone will then pass to Gavin Graveson, the region's current Chief Operating Officer, Public and Commercial. Management of Global Enterprises will be entrusted to Jean-François Nogrette, previously Chief Executive Officer of SARP-SARPI and then Veolia Water Technologies, with effect from October 1, 2018.

With effect from those dates, the members of Veolia's Executive Committee will be:

_ Antoine Frérot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia

_ Laurent Auguste, Senior Executive Vice President, Development, Innovation and Markets

_ Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Operating Officer

_ Régis Calmels, Senior Executive Vice President, Asia

_ Philippe Guitard, Senior Executive Vice President, Central Eastern Europe

_ Eric Haza, Chief Legal Officer

_ Patrick Labat, Senior Executive Vice President, Northern Europe

_ Jean-Marie Lambert, Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources

_ Claude Laruelle, Chief Financial Officer

_ Jean-François Nogrette, Senior Executive Vice President Global Enterprises*

_ Helman le Pas de Sécheval, Secretary General.

Antoine Frérot said: "I am extremely grateful to François Bertreau, who has decided to retire, and to Philippe Capron, who wishes to embark upon a new professional challenge, for all their work and for the important contribution they have made to Veolia's transformation. Their commitment and dedication in passing on their know-how to all the Group's employees has made it possible for us to look forward to the next stage of our journey with great confidence

Biographies

Estelle Brachlianoff was born in 1972 and is a former student of the Ecole polytechnique and of the Ecole des ponts et chaussées. She began her career in transport infrastructures and among other things worked with the Prefect of the Ile-de-France Region on transport and town planning issues. She joined Veolia in 2005 and in 2007 took on the management of the Industrial Cleaning and Facilities Management activities, before managing the Waste activities in Ile-de-France in 2010 and in the United Kingdom in 2012. Since 2013, she has been Senior Executive Vice President, United Kingdom Ireland and a member of Veolia's Executive Committee. She is a member of the Chair's Committee of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and President of the French Chamber of Great Britain.

Claude Laruelle was born in 1967 and is a former student of the Ecole polytechnique and of the Ecole des ponts et chaussées. He began his career in 1993 at the French Ministry of Transport, and then at the French Ministry of the Interior. He joined Veolia in 2000 and has held various executive positions in France, in North America as Executive Vice President and in the Asia-Pacific region, where he was Chief Operating Officer. He was the Group's Technical and Performance Director in 2013 and since 2015 has been Veolia's Director of Global Enterprises and a member of the Executive Committee.

[Photos available on request all rights reserved

(*) The global enterprises are Veolia Water Technologies, SARP/SARPI - a subsidiary specializing in the global management of hazardous and special waste, SEDE a subsidiary specializing in the treatment and recovery of sewage sludge and organic and mineral waste, SADE a company specializing in the design, construction and maintenance of water networks, and Veolia's Nuclear Services business specializing in the clean up and treatment of nuclear waste.

