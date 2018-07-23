Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2018) - Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) (the "Issuer") held on July 19, 2018:

The report on the voting results is as follows:

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person (For: 11,162,741 Shares, Against: 6,060) the number of directors was set at three.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For

Withheld Mark Jarvis

11,112,501 56,300 Eric Schneider

11,168,561 240 Brian Usher-Jones 11,168,561 240

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

By vote of proxy (For: 10,455,621 Shares, Withheld: 713,180 Shares), Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Financial Statements

By vote of proxy (For 11,168,241 Shares, Against 560 Shares), the financial statements of the Company, together with the auditors' report thereon, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018 were received and approved.

For further information, contact Mark Jarvis at 416 637 2181, extension 310.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.