DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results Fyber N.V.: Fyber announces initial preliminary financials for the second quarter 2018 and revises full-year 2018 guidance 23-Jul-2018 / 20:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *BERLIN, Germany, July 23, 2018 - *According to preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2018, *Fyber N.V. *("Fyber" or the "Company") recorded gross revenues of around EUR30 million (Q2 2017: EUR70 million) and an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR-2 million (Q2 2017: EUR0.3 million). The results were burdened by one-off effects that influenced the short-term growth, stemming largely from strategic, long term decisions: Fyber's clean marketplace initiative including the move away from aggregated supply and the restructuring of Fyber's global sales organization in the context of the integration of acquired companies. Furthermore, the results were affected by the ban of charging screen advertisement. Based on these factors and the preliminary calculations, the Company expects not to meet the previously communicated guidance for the full-year 2018 (gross revenue in the range of EUR220 to EUR240 million and an EBITDA between EUR5 and EUR8 million). An updated guidance for 2018 will be presented in the half-year report 2018, which will be published on 29 August 2018. The previously communicated mid-term growth targets remain unchanged. Fyber expects gross revenues to exceed EUR400 million and an EBITDA of more than EUR40 million in 2021. Notifying person: Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact* Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 23-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 707185 23-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

