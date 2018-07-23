The "Europe Sinus Dilation Devices Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Sinus Dilation Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 8% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). The growing cases of chronic sinusitis is expected to provide tremendous growth opportunities for the sinus dilation devices.

With the development of new devices and technologies such as balloon sinus dilation systems, the adoption of these devices is expected to significantly grow for treating sinusitis. These devices are more effective and less invasive; therefore, the risk associated with the use of these devices is minimal, creating significant demand from the end-users.

Based on type, the market report segments the market into Integrated Balloon Sinuplasty Systems, Rhinoscopes, Sinuscopes, Sinus Stents, and Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set.

The end-users covered under the report are Hospitals Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).

The countries included in the report are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Sinus Dilation Devices Market

4. Europe Sinus Dilation Devices Market by Product

5. Europe Sinus Dilation Devices Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

Olympus Corporation

SinuSys Corporation

Smith Nephew Plc.

Dalent Medical, LLC

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Medtronic Plc.

Intersect ENT Inc.

Johnson Johnson (Acclarent Inc.)

Accurate Surgical Scientific Instruments Corporation

Entellus Medical Inc.

