Does the Aphria Merger Make Sense?
The legal marijuana industry is abuzz with news of partnerships between big alcohol and big pot. The marriage of vices makes a lot of sense on paper. After all, as the adage goes, when you can't beat 'em, join 'em.
But one potential partnership, between marijuana company Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF, TSE:APH) and alcohol company Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP), has spurred a lot of questions. Namely, "Is this a good move?" and "What will the impact be on the Molson Coors stock forecast?"
In my mind, these kinds of mergers are generally a good thing for all parties involved.
On the one hand, you.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The legal marijuana industry is abuzz with news of partnerships between big alcohol and big pot. The marriage of vices makes a lot of sense on paper. After all, as the adage goes, when you can't beat 'em, join 'em.
But one potential partnership, between marijuana company Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF, TSE:APH) and alcohol company Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP), has spurred a lot of questions. Namely, "Is this a good move?" and "What will the impact be on the Molson Coors stock forecast?"
In my mind, these kinds of mergers are generally a good thing for all parties involved.
On the one hand, you.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...