The global smart healthcare market is expected to post a CAGR of over 24% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005684/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart healthcare market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing demand for remote health monitoring. The rise in life expectancy over the past decade in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe has resulted in an increase in the aging population. The increase in the elderly population has led to a rise in chronic diseases. This has resulted in the demand for live and effective monitoring of health conditions and day-to-day activities of the aged population. Therefore, it is predicted that this factor will be a major driver to propel the adoption of smart healthcare products.

This market research report on the global smart healthcare market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights IoT in healthcare as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart healthcare market:

Global smart healthcare market: IoT in healthcare

IoT applications such as mHealth enable the provision of facilities such as medication reminders, remote diagnostics, and telemedicine services. Also, IoT-based solutions help to speed up emergency communications in critical situations. Furthermore, mobile operators are establishing sustainable business models in mHealth by collaborating with governments and other regulatory stakeholders to gain traction in the market. Thus, with measures such as these, the use of IoT in healthcare will boost the growth for the overall global smart healthcare industry.

"In recent times, smart healthcare solutions are being offered with embedded communications and sensor technologies along with data analysis techniques to monitor an individual physically for the diagnosis and ongoing treatment of diseases. Therefore, with such developments entering the smart healthcare industry, the industry is expected to boom during the forecast period" says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices.

Global smart healthcare market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart healthcare market by geographical regions to include APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 40%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2017, the region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth over the forecast period followed by the EMEA region. The Americas will see a significant decline in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005684/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com