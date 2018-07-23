LaSalle Capital acquires National Gift Card Corp

Chicago-based private equity firm completes transaction to own one of the largest and most automated gift card and prepaid card sourcing and fulfillment companies in the world

CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based private equity firm, LaSalle Capital, purchased National Gift Card Corp (NGC), one of the world's largest, most-automated B2B gift card and prepaid card companies. NGC serves B2B loyalty, reward and incentive marketplace with over 500 physical and digital gift card brands across the U.S., Canada, UK and Europe.

LaSalle acquired all the NGC business, including the businesses of NGC US, NGC Canada, and NGC Europe.

This new ownership relationship puts NGC in position to continue its industry leadership as an independent gift card sourcing and fulfillment provider. The acquisition by LaSalle also provides NGC additional talent support on its board, greater resources for its 5-year expansion planning, and other key technology and operational items needed to continue enhancing its best-in-class gift card fulfillment services and reward products for the B2B loyalty and incentive market.

"We're excited about the growth and strategic opportunities ahead of us with our new LaSalle partners," says Adam Van Witzenburg, CEO of National Gift Card. "We have established the highest levels in quality, security, and capacity serving as the gift card engine for the world's largest rewards and loyalty programs, and there's even more we will do with LaSalle as we plan for our expansion."

LaSalle announced that there are no planned changes with NGC's core leadership team, or the core offering of services and products it currently provides to its clients and retail partners.

"In fact, we're looking to enhance and accelerate our offering and service capabilities," says Eric Thiegs, President of National Gift Card. "Especially as it relates to our gift card API solution; we're seeing more clients integrate with our API when needing eGift card rewards in real-time for their incentive and loyalty programs."

The NGC acquisition opens up the incentive market to LaSalle and its portfolio of companies. "Adding NGC to the LaSalle family of businesses will allow us to provide additional services to NGC's clients and merchants. The NGC team has built an impressive business and we look forward to working with them to accelerate growth," says Ryan Anthony, Partner at LaSalle Capital.

About National Gift Card: NGC serves clients needing gift cards, prepaid cards, and the physical and digital fulfillment solutions for these products globally across the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe. NGC is headquartered in Illinois, USA. To learn more about NGC, visit http://www.ngc-group.com or call +1.888.472.8747.

About LaSalle Capital: LaSalle Capital is a leading private equity firm with extensive experience in the lower middle market. We currently manage two funds totaling over $345 million in capital. LaSalle has a proven track record of partnering with management teams to increase value in our companies by providing strategic operating focus and driving growth organically and through acquisitions. If you have questions regarding this transaction or would like to discuss other opportunities in the technology-enabled business services industry, please contact Ryan Anthony of LaSalle Capital at +1 312.236.7041.

