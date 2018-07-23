sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,141 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JAE9 ISIN: CA37148M1068 Ticker-Symbol: 1WD 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERIC GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERIC GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERIC GOLD CORP
GENERIC GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERIC GOLD CORP0,1410,00 %