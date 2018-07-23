The global wireless phone chargers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the market's growth is the newer smartphone models with built-in support wireless charging. Until 2015, the wireless charging system (WCS) was supported by only a few phones. During the last 3 years, several OEMs have come up with smartphone models with built-in compatibility or support model for WCS. Several companies have adopted Qi as the preferred WCS adapter for their smartphones.

This market research report on the global wireless phone chargers market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing in-car charging as one of the key emerging trends in the global wireless phone chargers market:

Global wireless phone chargers market: Growing in-car charging

The use of smartphones while driving ranges from GPS navigation to streaming music apps or playlists as well as searching for information on the browser. The necessity to send and receive data through the smartphones drains the battery life. Several car manufacturers have been addressing this need by adding more power outlets such as USB ports, wireless charging docks in the car, and compatible charging pads.

"Wireless charging has been paving the way for convenience in charging of cellular phones in cars. Therefore, with the growth in the automotive market, the demand for in-car wireless chargers is also expected to increase," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global wireless phone chargers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global wireless phone chargers market by distribution channel (offline stores and online stores) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The offline stores segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 88% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 47% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is anticipated to project the highest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

