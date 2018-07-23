Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume, is expanding globally with new master franchises in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Regional Operating Principal Olivier Vigneron will lead franchise growth across both regions. The new master franchises are currently initializing operations and scheduling the launch of future offices, with the first market center to open in Brussels.

Keller Williams has now launched in 14 countries across Europe with 79 market centers and almost 3,500 agents in just the last five years. The European market centers of Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of Keller Williams, have an average agent count of 44 agents per office.

"The growth we are seeing around the world, and especially in Europe, is nothing short of spectacular," said William E. Soteroff, president, KWW. "Now we have a phenomenal new leader who is bringing KW's unique culture into two very special markets perfectly suited for this agent-centric model."

Vigneron also serves as the CEO of Brussels, Belgium-based B2B Estate, a firm he founded in 1993. B2B Estate is a real estate firm specializing in office space leasing and sales, investment operations and real estate portfolio divestitures. Vigneron is currently integrating the KW models and systems as well as launching the region's growth strategy for Brussels and beyond.

"The arrival of Keller Williams in Belgium and Luxembourg marks a virtuous disruption of the market because agents will now be able to become true entrepreneurs, leveraging the brand's models and systems," said Vigneron. "We're currently meeting with real estate leaders in Belgium and Luxembourg to find the best leaders."

According to Vigneron, home values continue to increase year over year in both countries as prevailing economic conditions continue to drive strong results for the two markets.

"Keller Williams continues to grow thanks to leaders like Olivier. He already had the vision for building businesses that put the agent first and disrupted the traditional real estate model," said Ellen Curtis, COO, KWW. "This vision is in total alignment with the growth our other European leaders are generating, leveraging our proven Growth Initiative models and systems responsible for our hyper-growth in North America."

Across the globe, KWW is now home to more than 6,500 international agents, 159 market centers and 31 regions operating outside of the United States and Canada.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, Keller Williams Worldwide regions include Argentina; Belgium; Belize; Bermuda; Colombia; Costa Rica; Czech Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Greater Shanghai, China; Greece; Indonesia; Israel; Jamaica; Mexico; Luxembourg; Monaco; Nicaragua; Panama; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; Southern Africa; Southern Cyprus; Spain; Turkey; Northern Cyprus; United Kingdom; and Vietnam.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 950 offices and 184,000 associates. The franchise is No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. In 2012, Keller Williams launched Keller Williams Worldwide and began franchising outside of the United States and Canada. In 2018, Training magazine inducted Keller Williams into its Hall of Fame of top training organizations across all industries in the world.

Since 1983, Keller Williams has grown exponentially and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. The company also provides specialized agents in luxury homes, commercial, and land properties.

For more information, visit kw.com and kwworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005692/en/

Contacts:

Keller Williams

Darryl Frost, 254-466-3627

Darryl.frost@kw.com