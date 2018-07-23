Say Allo Mobile Dating App Adds Jonas Tempel to Advisory Board - JustSayAllo.com

Jonas Tempel is the founder / co-founder of Beatport, Opopop, Rokk3rFuel, and Factory Design

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Say Allo, the artificial intelligence mobile dating app and smart singles community, now available on Android and iOS devices, announced today it has added business expert Jonas Tempel to its Advisory Board. 88% of singles on Say Allo's mobile users have secondary education or higher - making it the smartest mobile dating community.

"We're very pleased to add Jonas Tempel to the Say Allo team," stated Say Allo CEO Zackary Lewis when announcing the new advisory board member. "Jonas has years of high level business experience in starting and several successful businesses. He's a valuable addition to our Advisory Board, and we look forward to his contributions as the company develops.'

Jonas Tempel is the founding partner of Opopop and Rokk3rFuel, cofounder and former CEO of Beatport, and founder and former CEO of Factory Design Labs. He is also the former President of Beats by Dre, and an investor and advisor to several start-ups.

About Say Allo

Say Allo (a subsidiary of by Unpack'd Technologies), is the first mobile dating discovery application that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) technology. After a limited beta release in Colorado, Say Allo opened up the application to the US in late 2017. Say Allo is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information about Say Allo visit www.justsayallo.com .

